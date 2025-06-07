'There was no escaping responsibility:' Willacy County mom sentenced to 20 years in death of teen son

A Willacy County woman learned her fate Thursday after pleading guilty to multiple charges in connection to the death of her 13-year-old son.

As part of a plea deal, Sabrina Loredo pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, and four counts of injury to a child.

“In her mind, there was no escaping responsibility,” defense attorney John Blaylock said. “She just didn't want to plead to murder because she didn't think that's what it was, so she pled to what she thought she did."

Loredo was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be served concurrently.

Jesse Harrison was 13 years old when he died on Jan. 23, 2021 after he was hospitalized with breathing complications. An indictment revealed he was beaten and starved to death.

Jesse’s grandfather, Fred Harrison, said the memories he shared with his grandson will live on.

“I just want my grandson to be remembered as a happy, loving young man,” Fred said, while thanking the public for their support.

Fred said he's thankful the long journey is now over, but says the pain remains.

Investigators say three people were responsible for the beatings and starvation that lead to Jesse’s death: Jesse's stepgrandfather — Ruben Gonzalez, his grandmother — Antonia Gonzalez, and his mother – Sabrina Loredo.

Ruben and Antonia went to trial and were previously convicted in Jesse’s death. All three were originally charged with murder, but Ruben was convicted and charged for a lesser charge of criminal negligent homicide.

Loredo’s plea deal meant she didn't go to trial, so detailed information on what she did to cause Jesse’s death wasn't presented in court. However, an indictment shows that she did not provide her son with enough to eat or adequate medical attention.

“At the end of the day, these were the three people who were supposed to love and take care of him, and they were the three people who did quite the opposite,” Willacy County Assistant District Attorney Lucia Regalado said.

Regalado said she considers the plea deal they reached with Loredo a win, since it means Jesse's siblings won't have to re-live the trauma of taking the stand.

“This case was really heavy, it involved really difficult evidence and difficult witnesses that had to help navigate this really heavy issue,” Regalado said.

Evidence that had been presented in Ruben and Antonia’s trials included photos of Jesse covered in bruises, and others where his bones could be seen through his skin.

It’s a case that shook the small town of Sebastian that now has closure.

“At least the family can close this chapter, the community can close this chapter and know that justice was done for Jesse,” Regalado said.

