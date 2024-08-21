x

Ruben Gonzalez sentenced to 30 years in death of Willacy County teen

11 hours 18 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2024 Aug 21, 2024 August 21, 2024 10:48 AM August 21, 2024 in News - Local

A jury has sentenced Ruben Gonzalez in the death of 13-year-old Jesse Harrison Jr.

Gonzalez was sentenced to two years for criminal negligent homicide and 30 years for injury to a child. The sentencing was announced on Wednesday morning.

Gonzalez was one of three people arrested in connection with Harrison's death. Harrison’s mother and grandmother — Sabrina Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez — are also charged.

The indictment against those three suspects says Harrison was beaten and starved before his death.

Loredo and Villarreal have trial dates set for October.

