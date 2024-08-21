Ruben Gonzalez sentenced to 30 years in death of Willacy County teen
A jury has sentenced Ruben Gonzalez in the death of 13-year-old Jesse Harrison Jr.
Gonzalez was sentenced to two years for criminal negligent homicide and 30 years for injury to a child. The sentencing was announced on Wednesday morning.
RELATED STORY: Ruben Gonzalez found guilty of lesser charge in death of Willacy County teen
Gonzalez was one of three people arrested in connection with Harrison's death. Harrison’s mother and grandmother — Sabrina Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez — are also charged.
The indictment against those three suspects says Harrison was beaten and starved before his death.
Loredo and Villarreal have trial dates set for October.
More News
News Video
-
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' costumes on display at Cinemark Pharr Town Center movie theater
-
Relatives of Willacy county teen address the man convicted in his death
-
2 suspects in custody, 2 more on the run in deadly Alamo...
-
McAllen ISD: Nikki Rowe football player injured during party has died
-
Consumer Reports: Best luggage for that late summer escape