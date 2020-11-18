Thieves take over 14 plants from one McAllen business

Thieves with a penchant for plants caused big headaches for a downtown McAllen business.

Best Medical Supply, located at 104 S. Broadway Street in McAllen, has been a target for thieves since last month, said Alex Trejo, the manager and administrator.

"They started off taking out one plant at a time," Trejo said. "They just took advantage of it and decided to take out all of the alleys except those three little plants here."

Two men dressed in black were caught on surveillance video taking the plants and throwing them into a cardboard box.

Watch the video for the full story.