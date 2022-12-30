Three Valley Residents Sentenced in Drug Smuggling Case in Laredo

LAREDO - Three Rio Grande Valley residents are paying with their freedom after attempting to smuggle drugs into the U.S.

The sentences for Alfredo Aguilar Jr, Cristen Cano and Cristal Hernandez were handed down earlier this week.

According to court documents, the three tried entering the U.S. through the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge in Laredo in May of 2018.

Cano and Hernandez were carrying bags of groceries including four cans of hominy and jalapenos.

During an inspection, Customs and Border Protection officers noticed the cans seemed altered and heavier than normal.

Authorities found over 23 pounds of methamphetamine inside the cans.

Aguilar will spend 20 years in federal prison.

Cano and Hernandez will each spend five years in prison.

