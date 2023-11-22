Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Bust in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE- A traffic stop leads to a meth bust in Cameron County.
District Attorney, Luis Saenz shared photos of the drugs, saying they were found in a pick-up truck Friday.
Officers pulled the truck over on Hugh Emerson Road, where a K-9 alerted them to 21 bundles of meth.
Both the driver and passenger were arrested.
