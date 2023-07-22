Trial date set for murder suspect in November shooting
A man was charged with murder in a shooting that occurred in November 2022, according to the indictment against him.
Terry Wayne Thompson was found at London Grill and Tavern with the weapon used in the shooting, though it is unclear where the shooting actually happened. He is accused of killing Miguel Angel Trevino, according to the indictment against him.
There are no details yet on what led to the shooting or when Trevino died.
Jail records show Thompson was arrested by McAllen police on November 27, 2022. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and prohibited weapon.
He was initially arrested in November but was released back in March when the charges were dismissed. He is now being re-indicted on new charges, according to court records.
Thompson was arraigned on July 14 where he pled not guilty, and his bond was set at $42,000. He was released on bond on July 15.
A pre-trial hearing has been set for August 10 and the trial is scheduled for August 14.
