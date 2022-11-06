Trial to Begin Against Pilot Accused of Smuggling

UPDATE (2/7): The pilot accused of smuggling people into the U.S. reached a plea deal.

Louis Luyton was arrested at the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco back in November.

Court documents show he admitted to getting paid $3,000 to make the flight.

Earlier this week, he pleaded guilty and signed a plea deal to reduce his sentence.

-----

WESLACO – A trial is expected to begin on Tuesday against a pilot accused of smuggling people into the country.

Jury selection in the case against Louis Luyton was supposed to begin last month.

Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security say they caught Luyton with four Central Americans at the Mid-Valley Airport in November.

Authorities say he was on his way to Houston.

