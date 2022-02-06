x

Tuesday is the last day to early vote in McAllen's District 4 race

The special election will take place Saturday, Jan. 22.

Registered voters can cast their ballot at the following locations until 6 p.m.:

  • Fireman's Pump House - 201 North 1st St.
  • Palm View Community Center - 3401 Jordan Avenue
  • Lark Community Center- 2601 Lark Avenue

For more information, click here.

News
