Tuesday is the last day to early vote in McAllen's District 4 race.

The special election will take place Saturday, Jan. 22.

Registered voters can cast their ballot at the following locations until 6 p.m.:

• Fireman's Pump House - 201 North 1st St.

• Palm View Community Center - 3401 Jordan Avenue

• Lark Community Center- 2601 Lark Avenue

