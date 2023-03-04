Tuesday's Weather - 10pm
News Video
-
City of Palmview hosting public auction
-
Republican senators tour Valley border
-
One person killed in downtown shootings in Matamoros
-
Bullets found in bathroom forces school lockdown at South Texas ISD Preparatory...
-
Former Edinburg CISD bus driver arraigned after child left behind on school...
Sports Video
-
Valley View wins in penalty shootaround 4-3 over Sharyland
-
RGV Vipers battle, but fall 109-100 to Long Island Nets
-
UTRGV picks up third win in a row, beat Utah Valley 69-59
-
Valley teams close out girls basketball season in UIL Regional Semifinals
-
Pharr Natatorium hosts WAC Swimming & Diving Championships