Tuesday's Weather - 6 p.m.

3 Progreso men charged in cocaine trafficking scheme
Three men appeared in court on Friday on federal drug charges, court records show. Pedro Luis Lopez, Jose Gabriel Lopez-Garcia and Daniel Sanchez-Benavidez were arrested...
Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era ban on bump stocks, gun accessories used in 2017 Vegas massacre
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday...
Friday, June 14, 2024: Mainly dry with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Weather
Friday, June 14, 2024: Mainly dry with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, June 13, 2024: Stray thunderstorm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, June 12, 2024: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA's Vinny Cano Signs Letter of Intent to Texas A&M International Baseball
SAN JUAN, TEXAS -- PSJA High Senior Vinny Cano signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Texas A&M International University yesterday. Watch video above...
PSJA North's Isaac Willingham Heading to Concordia Baseball
PHARR, TEXAS -- Raiders' catcher and outfielder, Isaac...
PSJA North Qualifies for the Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament for 3rd-Straight Year
PHARR, TEXAS -- The PSJA North Raiders...
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Lexi Gray, the Pointer short-hair mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Mission solicita conservar el uso del agua
La ciudad Mission solicita a los residentes a conservar el consumo de agua y que acorten el tiempo de estar en la ducha. Otra de...
DACA: Consejos para viajar fuera de EE. UU. y retornar
Este sábado se cumplen 12 años desde que...
Viernes 14 de Junio: Mayormente soleado, temperaturas en los 100 °F
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Tuesday's Weather - 6 p.m.
Valley fans remember Tejano legend Johnny Canales
City of Hidalgo working to preserve historic store and post office
McAllen police: Man wanted in connection to burglary
Brownsville ISD rolls out task force to boost student attendance
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 13, 2024
PSJA's Vinny Cano Signs Letter of Intent to Texas A&M International Baseball
PSJA North's Isaac Willingham Heading to Concordia Baseball
PSJA North Qualifies for the Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament for...
1-on-1 with UTRGV MBB HC Kahil Fennell
Snake Pit Classic 7-on-7 SQT