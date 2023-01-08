Two Houston-area men arrested in connection with car theft ring

Two men from the Houston area were arraigned Thursday in connection with a car theft ring, according to Brownsville police.

Cristian Garza, 24, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, are facing multiple charges. Garza is wanted by various law enforcement agencies throughout the state, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

The duo were arrested Wednesday after Brownsville police received information from the McAllen Police Department regarding a stolen GMC Sierra in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 900 block of Ruben M Torres Boulevard where they found the stolen vehicle and a “vehicle of interest” — a gray Chevrolet Tahoe — attempting to leave, the news release stated.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the vehicle, which fled the scene before crashing shortly afterward. Garza and Arnold were identified in the release as the occupants of the vehicle, the release stated.

Both men had “uncoded” keys that can be used to open other vehicles, according to Brownsville police spokesman investigator Martin Sandoval.

The keys were similar to those used by three Houston men who were arrested November 2022 on charges of auto theft.

"We all believe they are a part of the same auto theft ring,” Sandoval said.

Arnold and Garza are being held on bonds set at $61,000 and $137,000, respectively.