Two Kayakers Rescued

BROWNSVILLE Two kayakers are recovering after being stranded out in the water near the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp.

Brownsville Interim Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said the kayakers were nearly a mile out west of the boat ramp.

Brownsville's fire's rescue boat found the kayakers.

One was evaluated by emergency medical services, but no one was hurt.

2 years ago Sunday, October 22 2017 Oct 22, 2017 Sunday, October 22, 2017 8:43:52 PM CDT October 22, 2017
