Two students arrested after making threat towards Harlingen High School
Related Story
Two freshmen students from Dr. Abraham P. Cano Freshman Academy were arrested Sunday after making a threat towards Harlingen High School, according to a post from the Harlingen Police Department.
On Sunday, police received information about the threat made towards the school.
The Harlingen Police Department immediately responded and identified the two students who made the threats.
Both students were arrested and charged with felony terroristic threat, according to the post.
News
Two freshmen students from Dr. Abraham P. Cano Freshman Academy were arrested Sunday after making a threat towards Harlingen High... More >>
News Video
-
Teen detainee at Donna processing center arrested on charges of assaulting Border...
-
Obstacle course held in honor of fallen DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez
-
Two people hospitalized in three-vehicle crash on the expressway
-
Investigation underway after body found in submerged vehicle in rural Donna
-
Mission police officers undergoing martial arts training