UIL Boys Soccer Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- The UIL Regional Tournament kicked-off with valley teams in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Brownsville.
Click on the video above for scores and highlights from 6A-4A boys soccer.
