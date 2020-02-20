UPDATE: Delay in death penalty decision against Valley state trooper shooting case

EDINBURG – The death penalty is still on the table for the man accused of shooting a Rio Grande Valley state trooper.

The wife of Moises Sanchez and other family members made their way into the courtroom Thursday for the suspect Victor Alejandro Godinez’s pretrial hearing.

Judge Letty Lopez was expecting the state’s decision on whether or not they’ll seek the death penalty, but that didn’t happen.

Prosecutors say they still need hospital records, which are pending – prompting the decision to delay.

In the case, attorneys on both sides need all records before the final decision is made.

