Utility poles brought down by Hurricane Hanna in Edinburg
Wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour swept through Edinburg as Hurricane Hanna slowly made its way across the Rio Grande Valley.
Erick Quintero's neighborhood is scattered with structural damages - most roofs - with holes.
Quintero says although they're going on more than 36 hours without electricity,he's thankful his family is safe.
