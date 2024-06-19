x

UTRGV Basketball Falls to Abilene Christian University

By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- 

Both the UTRGV Men's and Women's basketball teams lost to Abilene Christian University on Thursday. Watch video above for highlights and scores:

