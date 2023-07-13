UTRGV clinic aims to support new parents
Starting — or expanding a family — can be tough, but help is available for new parents thanks to a first of its kind clinic in Edinburg.
The UTRGV Centering Parenting Clinic in Edinburg provides resources for parents of children younger than the age of two.
The clinic opened in January, but so far only moms have attended.
UTRGV officials said they’re hoping that will change soon.
“There is a large body of evidence that shows that childhood and parenting is better when dad is involved,” UTRGV pediatrics professor Dr. Keila Rodriguez said. “We encourage them to come in, get involved from this point forward to see how your child is growing and learn about what is to come in those first two years of life."
Support groups are provided at the low-cost clinic.
Call 956-296-1604 for more information.
