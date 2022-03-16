UTRGV employee arrested, charged with making terroristic threat

A UTRGV employee was arrested late last week for allegedly making a threat against the campus community.

Hidalgo County court records indicate Joseph Phillip Diaz is charged with making a terroristic threat.

According to a statement from the UTRGV Police Department, the incident was reported last month. Diaz was arrested and arraigned on Friday.

Diaz is currently out on bond. According to police, Diaz is on investigative leave and is not allowed on any UTRGV campuses or locations pending an administrative review.