utrgv fieldhouse floor redo
Related Story
EDINBURG - The UTRGV Fieldhouse floor is getting redone before the new school year begins.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross had an opportunity to see the floor before the finally touches were done, and learned about why the change is happening.
News
EDINBURG - The UTRGV Fieldhouse floor is getting redone before the new school year begins. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross... More >>
News Video
-
Multiple fire investigations underway across Hidalgo County
-
Consumer Reports: Furnishing that first apartment
-
Sheriff’s Office: Investigation into ‘illegal gambling’ being conducted at game room near...
-
Sen. Ted Cruz visits SpaceX Boca Chica facility
-
Fire crews stationed next to Brownsville Border Patrol processing center to help...