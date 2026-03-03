UTRGV football holds first spring practice

UTRGV football hit the practice field as a team today for the first time in 2026. Today, the Vaqueros held the first of 15 practices during this year's spring session. Those will all take place over the next month and a half leading up to the April 11th spring game.

"Excited to be out here guys are moving around well a lot of retention, again lot of returners back so we're a lot further ahead more at this time last year so it's good to see them moving around and being able to expand on our packages", said head coach Travis Bush.

Much of the team will look different from last year, namely key players on offense. This spring will give the offensive coaching staff a chance to evaluate how the newcomers will help replace last year's top performers like QB Eddie Lee Marburger and WR Tony Diaz.

"The majority of our offensive production last year we got to replace we like the guys here, but bottom line is the lack of game experience. We're really trying to grow those guys up as much as we can put in them as many adverse situations as we can and really try to build that confidence in the skill group," said Coach Bush.