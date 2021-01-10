Valley Corn Producers Could be Eligible for $1.5B Settlement
WESLACO – Rio Grande Valley corn producers could be eligible for payouts from a recent settlement.
Syngenta, a company based in Switzerland, was accused of selling genetically-modified seed for corn production.
As a result, the corn was rejected for import by China in 2013 and corn prices fell worldwide.
Local corn producers who have questions can call a claims administrator at 800-568-5330.
