x

Valley Corn Producers Could be Eligible for $1.5B Settlement

Related Story

WESLACO – Rio Grande Valley corn producers could be eligible for payouts from a recent settlement.

Syngenta, a company based in Switzerland, was accused of selling genetically-modified seed for corn production.

As a result, the corn was rejected for import by China in 2013 and corn prices fell worldwide.

Local corn producers who have questions can call a claims administrator at 800-568-5330. 

Watch the video above for more information. 

News
Valley Corn Producers Could be Eligible for...
Valley Corn Producers Could be Eligible for $1.5B Settlement
WESLACO – Rio Grande Valley corn producers could be eligible for payouts from a recent settlement. Syngenta, a company based... More >>
2 years ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 3:49:56 PM CDT May 30, 2018
Radar
7 Days