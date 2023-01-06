Valley Elections’ Early Voting Numbers

WESLACO – Early voting numbers for the upcoming constitutional election are in.

In Hidalgo County, the unofficial ballot count is sitting at more than 10,000 votes. That’s double the number of voters from the 2015 constitutional election.

Nine-hundred seventy-five people voted in Cameron County as of Saturday. That’s less than 1 percent of the population of registered voters.

In Starr County, the ballot county stands at 15.

Early voting for both the constitutional election and any local elections end Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7.