Valley Fire Marshal Urging Public to Stay Safe during New Years Celebrations
PHARR – A Rio Grande Valley fire marshal is urging the public to stay safe during the New Year’s celebrations.
KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza to learn what precautions people should take this holiday.
He explains the low humidity and high winds the Valley is experiencing makes choosing the location of a fireworks show more important than ever.
“If it's in a grassy area, make sure it's mowed. Make sure to keep water handy in case of an accident or a fire,” says Garza.
For those who plan to illegally fire guns at midnight, Garza warns they will be arrested, if caught.
