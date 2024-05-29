x

Valley Funeral Home Hosts Dia De Muertos Celebration

PHARR – A Pharr funeral home opened its doors for residents to honor and remember those family members that have died.

“It’s a very sacred day in which you want to bring back the memory of those who went before us,” says Joseph Conde with Del Angel Funeral Home in Pharr

After the service, people crossed the street and paid their respects to their loved ones at the Palm Valley Cemetery.

Thursday, November 08 2018
