Valley Funeral Home Hosts Dia De Muertos Celebration
Related Story
PHARR – A Pharr funeral home opened its doors for residents to honor and remember those family members that have died.
“It’s a very sacred day in which you want to bring back the memory of those who went before us,” says Joseph Conde with Del Angel Funeral Home in Pharr
After the service, people crossed the street and paid their respects to their loved ones at the Palm Valley Cemetery.
Watch the video above for the full segment of Con Mi Gente.
News
PHARR – A Pharr funeral home opened its doors for residents to honor and remember those family members that have... More >>
News Video
-
Third arrest made in connection with burned body found in Brownsville
-
Harlingen mother sentenced in death of 2-year-old daughter
-
Election results for May 28 runoff races
-
Garza concedes to challenger in Cameron County Sheriff Democratic primary runoff
-
Weslaco to host blood drive at city hall
Sports Video
-
Weslaco High & Harlingen South Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-27
-
McAllen Memorial Baseball Regional SemiFinal Highlights 5-25
-
Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signs for Missouri Valley Wrestling
-
Port Isabel's Tristian Garcia signs for Texas Southern Baseball
-
Five Edinburg High Bobcats sign Collegiate Letter of Intent