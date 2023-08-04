x

Valley Made, Local Strong: Cavazos Sports Institute

A Rio Grande Valley business has been training athletes for more than a decade, and they built themselves from the ground up.

It started with a bachelor’s degree from UTPA and one course that changed everything.

"From that course I decided to take the certification through the NSCA. It's called the certified strength and conditioning specialist and it's a difficult exam to get strength and conditioning certified," said Jaime Cavazos.

After passing that, Cavazos got his master’s degree in Sports Science and started training Valley athletes.

Using a variety of equipment and technology unique to the Valley, Cavazos has had more than 60 D1 athletes come out of his program.

