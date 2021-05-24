Valley Made, Local Strong: Food Coma

Food Coma, a food truck in Harlingen, is bringing the taste of California to the Valley.

The idea came about in 2016 when Cheryl Knight started cooking for friends, family, and co-workers, and decided to sell plates when she had days off from her job.

“When I grew up in California we had food trucks and I would eat there all the time so a lot of the food that we enjoyed in California is not here in the Valley,” Cheryl said. “So I wanted to bring something different to the Valley"

Thus, Food Coma was born. They bring a taste of California to the RGV, including a California burrito.

The burritos come with French fries.

"It's French fries, west coast thing,” Cheryl said. “French fries go in the burritos."

And their fish tacos can't be beat.

“We lightly batter our tilapia, we deep fry it on a corn tortilla with cabbage, cilantro, we make our own house sauce,” Knight said. “We do a sriracha aioli and we do a white sauce and we do an avocado sauce, but they're all made every day."

Food Coma is family owned and operated.

"My mom helps me, my daughter is here helping me, my other daughter helps on her days off, and my husband he helps me maintain my vehicle,” Knight said. “My son and daughter in law they help me as well."

They even have a burger with a California twist, and zucchini fires.

You can find Food Coma on Dixieland Road in the parking lot of Conn’s HomePlus.

They're Valley Made, and Local Strong.