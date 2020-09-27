Valley Made, Local Strong: The Flower Shop, Floral Designs by Sophia

When you walk in, you know right away this is anything but your typical flower shop.

Everywhere you turn, there's something new that pops up, and it's easy to forget this is a flower shop.

"I'm a full service flower shop, of course we do deliveries, we do arrangements, that's my passion flowers, we do sell gifts as you can see, I do goodies baskets, some funeral work, a little bit of everything," said Sophia Garza.

Why flowers?

Garza studied art in school so she already had a knack for colors.

