Valley Man Being Bombarded with Emergency Dental Calls

BROWNSVILLE – A man said he receives calls for emergency dental work 24 hours a day. The only problem is, he isn’t a dentist.

Juan Castro told CHANNEL 5 NEWS he enjoys his daily schedule. He worked for decades, but now is retired.

He said he's finally living the good life, "I wake up pretty early and then I just lay there you know. Lay there and watch the news."

Castro explained there's only one thing disturbing his rest. It's his cell phone.

He said he began receiving calls from people trying to reach a dental office a year and a half ago.

"After a while I started realizing that it was a lot of people, and I said where do you go ahead and get this number from? He says I get it from the internet sir, it's supposed to be a dental place 24 hours a day," Castro said.

He said the callers tell him they are trying to reach Western Dental in Brownsville. He did some research. He found two locations online. Both locations shared the same phone number.

He called that number and was surprised to find his cell phone ringing.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS tried heading to the locations to speak with a manager. We found no Western Dental at either address listed.

We reached out to Western Dental's corporate office in California. They said no Western Dental offices exist in the state of Texas, only their sister company is located in the state.

The company contacted Google maps to let them know the information list was incorrect. That information was erased.

Castro said he's excited the calls will stop. He hopes those callers get the help they need.

"Give them at least a good direction on where to go. Recommend a dental, you know," Castro said.

Castro explained he can now go back to enjoying the good life.

We will continue to check in with Castro to insure the calls don't return.