Valley Man Starts GoFundMe Account for Federal Employees Impacted by Govt Shutdown
WESLACO – Some federal workers are taking matters into their own hands during the partial government shutdown.
A Rio Grande Valley man says he took it upon himself to start a gofundme account to raise money for his neighbor and others in similar situations.
A federal law warns government employees to be careful about accepting or asking for help since it could be considered bribery or a conflict of interest.
The Office of Government Ethics put out a legal advisory regarding this on Dec. 21.
KRGV’s John Paul Barajas has the details.
Watch the video above for the full story.
