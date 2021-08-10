x

Valley Man Starts GoFundMe Account for Federal Employees Impacted by Govt Shutdown

WESLACO – Some federal workers are taking matters into their own hands during the partial government shutdown.

A Rio Grande Valley man says he took it upon himself to start a gofundme account to raise money for his neighbor and others in similar situations.

A federal law warns government employees to be careful about accepting or asking for help since it could be considered bribery or a conflict of interest.  

The Office of Government Ethics put out a legal advisory regarding this on Dec. 21.

