Valley officials have mixed reactions to potential law requiring Texas sheriffs to work with ICE

The Rio Grande Valley was a hot spot for illegal border crossings during the Biden Administration. Fewer people are crossing without permission now, but it still happens.

In September, nearly all sheriff's offices in Texas will have a closer tie with immigration and customs enforcement under Senate Bill 8.

It hasn't been signed into law yet, but most Republican lawmakers, including Governor Greg Abbott, support the bill.

"That is how we ensure safety of neighborhoods safe schools, safe spaces for people to be," Starr County Republican Party Chair Toni Trevino said.

Trevino's county won't need to follow the proposed new rules. They only apply to counties that have a population larger than 100,000 people, but both Hidalgo and Cameron County fall on that list.

Channel 5 News spoke with Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino earlier this week, and he said he's looking to see how it will change the rules in his department.

But Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra wants one thing to be clear.

"When a citizen calls and a sheriff's deputy shows up, we're going to provide them the service they need," Guerra said. "We do not ask whether he's legal or illegal, that's not our job. That is the job for the federal government."

Sheriff Guerra says his department has worked with ICE for several years. Under Senate Bill 8, Texas sheriffs will need to sign up for one of three ICE programs.

The procedures the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office currently follows is similar to one of the programs they'll be required to follow.

Currently, anyone they book into jail is run through a federal database to see if the person has permission to be in the country. If the person is undocumented, they are held until agents from Immigration Customs Enforcement pick them up from the county jail.

Another one of the ICE programs sheriff's offices can sign up for is the Task Force Model, which gives local officers the ability to investigate someone's immigration status during their routine police duties.

Both Valley sheriff's say they will not sign up for that model.

But ACLU Policy Analyst Sarah Cruz worries this could lead to other concerns.

"287-G has historically been linked to racial profiling, specifically the Task Force Model, because it does get involved with that community policing," Cruz said.

The civil's right group opposes SB 8. Cruz says it could cause people to lose trust with law enforcement and that's something Sheriff Guerra says he doesn't want to happen.

"My role, the deputies' role, the police officer's role that are serving and helping our federal partners, we're not immigration. We are here to provide a service to the community," Guerra said.

If signed, SB 8 will take effect in September.