'We have an obligation:' Cameron County sheriff reacts to bill requiring Texas sheriffs to work with ICE

A bill requiring that Texas sheriffs work with federal immigration authorities is heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño said he is trying to find out what it means for his office and deputies.

“We have an obligation. If the governor says this is a new law that's now taken effect, we have to act on it,” Treviño said.

If signed into law, Senate Bill 8 would go into effect in September 2025.

According to Treviño, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office currently supports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but they aren't enforcing immigration laws.

“Our priority is to make sure that the agents are safe and that the citizens that are there, they're also keeping the peace,” Treviño said.

Under SB 8, Texas sheriffs would need to choose one of three federal programs to join.

The programs include a jail enforcement model where officers work to identify people in the country illegally who are currently in jail with state charges.

A warrant service officer program has where local law enforcement serving warrants to people in the country illegally who are in the jail.

The third option, a task force model, has local law enforcement joining ICE agents during their routine duties.

If Abbott signs the bill into law, Treviño said he'll choose the jail model.

“When an individual is brought in, he or she will be interviewed to see what their legal status is and then I’m pretty sure there's gonna be some sort of check list for them to see if they do qualify to be placed under a detainer or not,” Treviño said.

Treviño said jailers will be required to get specialized training paid for by a new grant until the bill. He doesn't want local funding for his office to be used for federal purposes.

Treviño said also worried what it would mean for the population of his jail, adding that the Carrizales Detention Center is at capacity with 1,500 inmates.

“We're hoping that ice will be able to pick them up quick, we're hoping that they can work with us in reference to that,” Treviño said.

