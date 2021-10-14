x

Valley professor writes third book on immigration

A Valley native and current law professor has written his third book about immigration, where he argues the immigration system is becoming more like our criminal justice system.

In Crimmigration Law, the second edition, César Cuauhtémoc Garcia Hernandez says he wants people to stop and think about why our immigration system is the way it is.  

