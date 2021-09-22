x

Valley professor writes third book on immigration

5 hours 20 minutes ago Wednesday, September 22 2021 Sep 22, 2021 September 22, 2021 10:14 AM September 22, 2021 in News - Local
By: Tanvi Varma

A Valley native and current law professor has written his third book about immigration, where he argues the immigration system is becoming more like our criminal justice system.

In Crimmigration Law, the second edition, César Cuauhtémoc Garcia Hernandez says he wants people to stop and think about why our immigration system is the way it is.  

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days