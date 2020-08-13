Valley rehabilitation center helps coronavirus patients transition back into normal lifestyle

A Rio Grande Valley rehabilitation center is changing the way they work. They're now using their skills to help those who have been hit hardest by the virus.

Legend Transitional Care Center director of nurses, Diana Garza said they saw a need for their services in the community and knew they had to help.

About three weeks ago they made a huge change.

"We discharged all of our non-COVID positive patients and we started to admit all COVID positive patients," explained Garza.

The 50 patients at the facility get services similar to what Legend was providing before COVID-19.

Their main focus is getting patients who have been on ventilators, or in the hospital for weeks to months at a time and helping them transition back to an independent lifestyle, whether it's through physical, occupation, or speech therapy.

