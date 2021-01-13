Valley Resident Concerned Land Won’t Be Accessible Due to Border Gates

WESLACO – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is looking to install more gates along the border.

A local resident tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS he’s worried more gates will mean less access to land south of the wall.

DHS says the land behind the gates will remain accessible.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz spoke with the city manager of Hidalgo, Julian Gonzalez, about the plans.

He explains police have the code to use them in case of an emergency.

“If we were to gets a request for a tour or for a guide into the area, we will contact Border Patrol, notify them that we will be having a tour, visitors in the area and they'll open the gate or we'll have them open it for us,” he explains.

