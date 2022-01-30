Valley residents reflect on voting rights during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Volunteers came together to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of civil rights advancement with a day of community service at one of the Valley’s oldest African American historical landmarks.

Working to beautify Restlawn Cemetery, volunteers from the city of Edinburg, UTRGV, and the nonprofit Village in the Valley also took the time to reflect on Dr. King’s work on voting rights.

“There’s a lot of things we can do in our community to show the impact of Martin Luther King,” Volunteer and Village in the Valley Co-Founder Marsha Terry said. “Just coming out here together just really demonstrates there is a lot of people that want to work together for a bigger picture.”

Volunteers say they hope their engagement will empower unity against what they believe could fuel civil rights disenfranchisement.

Watch the video for the full story.