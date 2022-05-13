Valley restaurants looking to hire teens for summer
Related Story
With the summer break right around the corner, some high school students might be looking for a part time job.
Valley businesses have also been looking to hire during the pandemic.
Channel 5's Santiago Caicedo has the report on places looking to hire.
Workforce Solutions (Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy Counties)
https://www.wfsolutions.org/how-we-help/job-seekers/youth-services.html
Workforce Solutions Cameron
https://www.wfscameron.org/youth-education/
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
With the summer break right around the corner, some high school students might be looking for a part time job.... More >>
News Video
-
Sheriff: Man brought down from antenna tower in La Feria
-
Brownsville woman killed in Houston, boyfriend charged with murder
-
Investigation into data breach that affected Cameron County election workers continues
-
Social media used to connect to small businesses with customers
-
9-year-old cancer patient gives back to medical team