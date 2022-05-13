x

Valley restaurants looking to hire teens for summer

With the summer break right around the corner, some high school students might be looking for a part time job.

Valley businesses have also been looking to hire during the pandemic.

Channel 5's Santiago Caicedo has the report on places looking to hire.

Workforce Solutions (Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy Counties)

https://www.wfsolutions.org/how-we-help/job-seekers/youth-services.html

Workforce Solutions Cameron

https://www.wfscameron.org/youth-education/

