x

Valley Stores Affected by Multi-State E. coli Outbreak

Related Story

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley Walmart has been hit by a multi-state E. coli outbreak.

The outbreak is tied to romaine lettuce.

A sign was posted at the Nolana and 29th Street Walmart location in McAllen.

The sign cites the E. coli outbreak as the reason why they pulled the lettuce from its shelves.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Valley Stores Affected by Multi-State E. Coli...
Valley Stores Affected by Multi-State E. Coli Outbreak
MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley Walmart has been hit by a multi-state E. coli outbreak. The outbreak is tied... More >>
1 year ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 Wednesday, April 18, 2018 12:17:55 PM CDT April 18, 2018
Radar
7 Days