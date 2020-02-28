Valley Stores Affected by Multi-State E. coli Outbreak
MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley Walmart has been hit by a multi-state E. coli outbreak.
The outbreak is tied to romaine lettuce.
A sign was posted at the Nolana and 29th Street Walmart location in McAllen.
The sign cites the E. coli outbreak as the reason why they pulled the lettuce from its shelves.
