Valley Woman Refunded $400 for Incomplete Clock Repair

UPDATE (11/22): A Brownsville woman was able to get a refund after her call to 5 On Your Side.

Maria Garza said she hired a man out of Harlingen to fix her grandfather clock. The clock worked for two days before it shut down.

Since visiting the repairman to help her out, we learned he refunded her the $400.

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville woman says she paid hundreds of dollars to repair her grandfather clock but hasn’t seen results.

Maria Garza tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the clock has been down for two years and explains why it’s important to her that it gets fixed.

“We bought it in Germany. My husband put 26 years in the service. We were stationed in Germany, and we bought it and it has beautiful music,” says Garza.

She called 5 ON YOUR SIDE to see if she can get her money back from a repairman who, she says, has been dodging her calls.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro made a visit to his shop to get answers.

