Vela Middle School band preparing for Charro Days performances

The sound of instruments can be heard through the halls of Filemon B. Vela Middle School as the campus’ Eagles band members get ready to perform during Charro Days.

The band has spent about a month preparing.

“The kids are doing great, they work hard,” band director Mario Sarmiento said. “The community gets to see our students perform at a high level."

As part of Charro Days, the city of Brownsville hosts a three-day fiesta.

The Eagles band will perform in two of the Charro Days parades.

“This is something that we look forward to, we like for them to feel like they belong,” Sarmiento said. “We want them to be a part of the tradition; Charro Days is very important to Brownsville."

The Eagles band will be playing the song "Zacatecas." It's a tradition for the band to play the song that was first started by the band's very first director.

It’s a tradition the band will carry on as they help celebrate the Rio Grande Valley's Mexican heritage.

Charro Days kicks off Thursday, Feb 29 with the Brownsville ISD Children's Parade.

The Illuminated Parade is Friday, March 1, followed by the Grand International Parade on Saturday, March 2.

