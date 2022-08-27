x

Veteran Coach Resurfaces at St. Joe

BROWNSVILLE - A familiar face is back on the sidelines, coaching soccer again this season.  And it's all taking place just a couple of miles from the site of four decades of coaching instruction.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the story of Juan de dios Garcia's re-location from Hanna to St. Joseph's in Brownsville.

5 years ago Thursday, January 12 2017 Jan 12, 2017 Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:59:05 PM CST January 12, 2017
