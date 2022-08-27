Veteran Coach Resurfaces at St. Joe
BROWNSVILLE - A familiar face is back on the sidelines, coaching soccer again this season. And it's all taking place just a couple of miles from the site of four decades of coaching instruction. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the story of Juan de dios Garcia's re-location from Hanna to St. Joseph's in Brownsville.
