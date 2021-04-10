Volunteers Help Make Rescues in Aransas Pass
ARANSAS PASS--Emergency coordinators in Aransas Pass said the area was hit hard by now Tropical Storm Harvey.
The town is still without cell service. No word if there are any serious injuries.
Streets are flooded. One man said he was frustrated with response in the hours after the storm.
"The city's not doing anything," The man said. "There's no emergency aid."
Volunteers with Texas search and rescue were hard at work. They help a parapalygic man.
"I looked up and there wasn't no getting out, so I figured I might as well stay put," James Storie said.
