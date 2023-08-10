Volunteers help out a Mercedes family home whose recovering from hurricane
Volunteers spent Monday helping members of a Mercedes family clean out their hurricane-damaged home.
The Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief Ministry is a volunteer group that helps families in need while connecting with their local baptist church.
The volunteers have been assisting people who suffered hurricane damage by ripping out sheet rock, drying walls and disinfecting homes — all for free.
Incident Commander Bob Andrews said about 30 families in the Rio Grande Valley have signed up for this kind of help.
To learn more about the services they offer, call (972) 639-6987.
