Voting by mail in Cameron County

Tuesday, March 1, is the Texas primary election day and Cameron County election officials say more than 1,400 mail-in ballots have already hit the county's elections office so far.

Officials say those looking to cast their vote via mail still have a chance to do so, but the ballot must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Election officials say anyone worried about not making the mail-in ballot deadline can still vote in person.

"If they have their actual ballot with them— they can go into a polling place, and we're allowed to cancel the application for ballot by mail if they surrender their ballot," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. "If you've already mailed in your ballot, so you don't have it anymore, you can still cancel the application for ballot by mail, and you can vote a provisional ballot."

Voters can also turn in mail-in ballots at the Cameron County Elections Office located at 1050 East Madison Street in Brownsville. A valid ID is required; ballots must be submitted before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.