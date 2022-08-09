'We will be back': Community vows to rebuild Don Wes Flea Market
The investigation into what sparked the fire at the Don-Wes Flea Market continues.
Some vendors lost up to $100,000 in inventory.
Vendors gathered at the flea market for a prayer circle Monday evening.
The Hidalgo County fire marshal says investigators and insurers were back out at the flea market taking a look at the things.
Insurers will also be reviewing footage from the day of the fire.
