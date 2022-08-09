x

'We will be back': Community vows to rebuild Don Wes Flea Market

Related Story

The investigation into what sparked the fire at the Don-Wes Flea Market continues.

Some vendors lost up to $100,000 in inventory.

Vendors gathered at the flea market for a prayer circle Monday evening.

The Hidalgo County fire marshal says investigators and insurers were back out at the flea market  taking a look at the things.

Insurers will also be reviewing footage from the day of the fire.

News
'We will be back': Community vows to...
'We will be back': Community vows to rebuild Don Wes Flea Market
The investigation into what sparked the fire at the Don-Wes Flea Market continues. Some vendors lost up to $100,000... More >>
2 weeks ago Monday, July 25 2022 Jul 25, 2022 Monday, July 25, 2022 9:19:00 PM CDT July 25, 2022
Radar
7 Days