Wednesday, June 11, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
Crews assessing storm damage in Hidalgo County
-
Grieving brother pleads for answers in death of Brownsville sailor found dead...
-
Alamo seeking community input on proposed projects
-
Police: Primera man dies from self-inflected gunshot wound after shooting ex-wife and...
-
South Texas mayors issue joint statement over ongoing immigration raids
Sports Video
-
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
-
UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos