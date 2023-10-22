Weslaco plans to spend $8.3 million on new public safety building
Related Story
The city of Weslaco plans to build a new public safety building.
Weslaco plans to build the new public safety building on Bridge Avenue north of Business 83.
The city plans to spend about $8.3 million on the public safety building, which will provide a new home for the police department and fire department.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
The city of Weslaco plans to build a new public safety building. Weslaco plans to build the new public... More >>
News Video
-
Brownsville police investigate woman found dead in middle of the street
-
Volunteers gather in effort to preserve Valley thorn forests
-
Family of missing Harlingen woman wait as police work to identify body...
-
Donna teen killed in auto-pedestrian crash
-
Investigation underway after female inmate dies at Carrizales Rucker Detention Center