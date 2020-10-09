Weslaco plans to spend $8.3 million on new public safety building
The city of Weslaco plans to build a new public safety building.
Weslaco plans to build the new public safety building on Bridge Avenue north of Business 83.
The city plans to spend about $8.3 million on the public safety building, which will provide a new home for the police department and fire department.
Watch the video for the full story.
