Weslaco Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run

WESLACO - Police is looking for a car involved in a hit and run crash in Weslaco.

The collision happened Friday morning on the 1000 block of West Pike Blvd.

Police said a pickup truck hit a woman during her morning jog. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was hit with the passenger side view mirror.

The vehicle is described as a beige, tan or grey older model Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477. 

3 years ago Friday, January 20 2017 Jan 20, 2017 Friday, January 20, 2017 9:35:35 PM CST January 20, 2017
