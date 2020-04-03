Weslaco Police Searching for Vehicle Involved in Hit-and-Run
WESLACO - Police is looking for a car involved in a hit and run crash in Weslaco.
The collision happened Friday morning on the 1000 block of West Pike Blvd.
Police said a pickup truck hit a woman during her morning jog. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was hit with the passenger side view mirror.
The vehicle is described as a beige, tan or grey older model Chevy Silverado.
Anyone with information on the crash can contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
